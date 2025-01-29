Jalen Hurts will try to become 4th starting QB to win a Super Bowl after losing in his debut

Jalen Hurts bucked decades of history just by getting back to the Super Bowl after losing his first trip there as a starting quarterback. Now Hurts will try to become the fourth quarterback to win the NFL’s ultimate prize as a starting quarterback after losing in his first Super Bowl start. Hurts came close two years ago when Philadelphia lost 38-35 to Kansas City. With a win next week, Hurts will be the first quarterback since John Elway 27 years ago to win a Super Bowl as a starter after losing his first trip. The only other QBs to do it are KC’s Len Dawson and Miami’s Bob Griese.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.