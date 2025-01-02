Jalen Brunson sidelined for Knicks’ game against Jazz with right calf injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson won’t play for the New York Knicks against Utah because of right calf tightness. The Knicks ruled out their All-Star point guard about 40 minutes before the game Wednesday night, when they were looking for a ninth straight victory. Brunson scored a season-high 55 points in a win at Washington on Saturday, but then struggled to a 6-for-17 shooting performance two nights later in the rematch. Deuce McBride was set to start at point guard.

