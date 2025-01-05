Jakucionis makes tiebreaking basket as No. 22 Illinois edges Washington 81-77

SEATTLE (AP) — Kasparas Jakucionis made a tiebreaking layup with 32 seconds left, and No. 22 Illinois survived a furious comeback bid by Washington to squeak out an 81-77 victory Sunday at Alaska Airlines arena. The Fighting Illini (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten), playing at UW for the first time since the 1952 Final Four, had a 17-point lead but the Huskies tied it at 75 on Luis Kortright’s layup with 47 seconds left. Jakucionis then scored and the Illini put it away at the free throw line. Jakucionis had 18 points and six assists, while Tre White pitched in 17 points and Kylan Boswell had 14.

