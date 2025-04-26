Jakob Glesnes, Andre Blake help Union cruise to 3-0 victory over DC United

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jakob Glesnes had an early goal and an assist late, and Andre Blake earned his fifth clean sheet of the season as the Philadelphia Union cruised to a 3-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

The Union (6-3-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead just 15 minutes into the match on a goal by Glesnes. It was his first this season and his ninth in six seasons with the club. Nineteen-year-old rookie midfielder Francis Westfield notched his third assist and Indiana Vassilev collected his second.

Philadelphia took a two-goal lead seven minutes into the second half on Danley Jean Jacques’ second career goal with both coming this season. He scored with a shot through traffic that ricocheted off the right post into the net.

Bruno Damiani found the net in the 77th minute to cap the scoring. It was the second goal for Damiani. The 23-year-old rookie subbed in for Tai Baribo in the 62nd minute. Baribo leads the league with seven goals.

Blake finished with five saves for the Union. His five shutouts left him in a four-way tie for the league lead.

Luis Barraza saved three shots for DC United (2-5-3), which was coming off a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls that ended a four-match skid in which it was outscored 13-3.

The Union beat Atlanta United 3-0 last week to end a three-match winless streak.

DC United will host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. The Union travel to play CF Montreal on Saturday.

