Jake Kubas has gone from undrafted free agent to starting guard for the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in May, guard Jake Kubas became a major training camp surprise for the New York Giants. And now he’s a starter. It took a while. The 24-year-old spent most of the first three months of the season being inactive on game days. Kubas got his first start at left guard against Atlanta on Dec. 22 and followed that with a start at right guard in last weekend’s win over Indianapolis. He’ll stay at right guard Sunday when the Giants wrap up the season at NFC East champion Philadelphia.

