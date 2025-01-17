Jake Guentzel scores only goal of shootout to give Lightning a 4-3 win over Ducks

Jake Guentzel scored the only goal in the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night.

Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Guentzel scored for Tampa Bay during regulation while Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 34 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout.

Robby Fabbri, Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson scored for the Ducks, who fell to 1-3-1 on a six-game road trip. Lukas Dostal stopped 32 shots for Anaheim.

Tampa Bay held a 3-2 lead heading into the third period before Fabbri tipped in Jacob Trouba’s point shot at 9:53 of the third period to send the game to overtime.

Takeaways

Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with the bench during a shootout

Ducks: Trouba recorded just his third point in 20 games since joining Anaheim on Dec. 9 after assisting on Fabbri’s third-period goal. Ducks went to overtime for the 12th time this season.

Lightning: Erik Cernak left after the opening shift of the game and did not return. Tampa Bay went to a shootout for just the second time this season.

Key moment

Dostal stopped a pair of Brandon Hagel short-handed breakaways on the same Anaheim power play in the third period that kept the Ducks within a goal. Anaheim tied the game eight minutes later.

Key stat

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman became the first player in franchise history to record 600 career assists and just the fourth Swedish-born defenseman in the NHL to reach the mark joining Nicklas Lidstrom, Borje Salming and Erik Karlsson.

Up Next

The Ducks play at the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay hosts Detroit, both on Saturday night.

