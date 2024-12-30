Jake Evans scores for the career-high 5th consecutive game, surging Canadiens beat Lightning 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Evans scored for the career-high fifth consecutive game and the surging Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Sunday night.

Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia, Brendan Gallagher and Alex Newhook also scored to help the Canadiens win for the fifth time in six games. Sam Montembeault made 21 saves.

Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel scored for Tampa Bay. Jonas Johansson stopped 31 shots.

Newhook opened the scoring on a one-timer midway through the first period. Hagel tied it 37 seconds into the second period, but Dvorak and Evans scored 5:54 apart in the period for a two-goal Montreal lead they would not relinquish.

Takeaways

Montreal Canadiens center Christian Dvorak (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mary Holt) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Holt

Canadiens: Montreal has scored four or more goals in six consecutive games. … The Canadiens snapped a four-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.

Lightning: LW Jake Guentzel missed the game because of an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. … Tampa Bay fell to 0-7-1 when scoring fewer than three goals.

Key moment

After Hagel tied it 7 seconds into the second period, the Canadiens’ Lane Hutson took a hooking call 13 seconds later to give Tampa Bay a power play. But Montreal’s penalty kill held the Lightning without a shot during the man advantage.

Key stat

Evans’ five-game goals streak is tied for the longest active run in the NHL.

Up next

Montreal is at Vegas on Tuesday. Tampa Bay is at San Jose on Thursday night.

