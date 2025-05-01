Jake Bauers hits 2-run double in the 8th inning to help the Brewers beat the White Sox 6-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Tied at 3 going into the eighth, Milwaukee loaded the bases on two walks and an infield single before Bauers ripped a shot into the gap in right-center field.

Caleb Durbin drove in his eighth run of the season on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-3 in the eighth.

The Brewers have gone 12-1 in their last 13 games against the White Sox, including eight straight wins. Milwaukee is also 8-1 in its last nine games at Rate Field, including seven straight victories.

William Contreras went 2 for 3 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Contreras singled to right in the first for a 1-0 lead and scored when Gage Workman, making his first start for the White Sox, let a soft grounder go under his glove.

It was the first of a season-high three errors for the White Sox, who have lost three straight games and fell to 7-23.

Milwaukee used six pitchers after starter Tobias Myers allowed two earned runs in two innings. Jared Koenig pitched an inning of relief for his second win of the season. Trevor Megill struck out two in the ninth to earn his third save.

Cam Booser (0-2) allowed three earned runs in the eighth.

Miguel Vargas was 3 for 4 for the White Sox, including an RBI single in the eighth.

Key moment

Contreras threw out Luis Robert Jr. trying to steal second base to end the seventh, and the Brewers scored three in the eighth.

Key stat

The White Sox dropped their ninth series in 10 attempts this season.

Up next

Milwaukee RHP Chad Patrick (1-2, 2.45 ERA) closes the three-game series on Thursday against White Sox RHP Sean Burke (1-4, 6.00).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.