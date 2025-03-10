Jai Lucas says he’s ready to lead Miami basketball, and his predecessor Jim Larrañaga agrees

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jai Lucas has been introduced as the men’s basketball coach at Miami. The 36-year-old Lucas served as an assistant at No. 1 Duke the past three seasons. He replaces Jim Larrañaga, who retired Dec. 26 after coaching the Hurricanes for 14 seasons. Lucas officially began his new job Sunday and will not be part of the Blue Devils’ staff during the postseason tournament cycle. Two years after a Final Four run, the Hurricanes finished the season at 7-24 and an ACC-worst 3-17, eliminating them from the conference tournament. They were 11-39 since winning 11 of their first 13 games in 2023-24.

