Jai Lucas helped Duke win at Miami. The Hurricanes are hoping their hiring of him is complete soon

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jai Lucas came up with a plan to beat Miami. Going forward, the Hurricanes want him to keep that from happening. Lucas, in his role as Duke’s associate head coach, drew the task of coming up with the scouting report for the Blue Devils’ game at Miami on Tuesday night. No. 2 Duke won easily, 97-60. The teams met three days after Lucas agreed to become Miami’s next coach, pending the completion of a contract. Those talks are continuing, and neither side has announced that a deal has been completed.

