Jaguars schedule second interviews with head coaching candidates Coen, Graham and Saleh

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are seemingly narrowing their coaching search. The Jaguars have scheduled in-person interviews with three of their 10 initial candidates: Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh. All three are slated to be in Jacksonville this week to meet face-to-face with owner Shad Khan, general manager Trent Baalke and others. Coen is scheduled to interview Wednesday, with Graham going the following day and Saleh on Friday. Jacksonville still could double back on Buffalo’s Joe Brady, Philadelphia’s Kellen Moore and Kansas City’s Steve Spagnuolo.

