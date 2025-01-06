Jaguars return home after getting stuck on Indianapolis tarmac for 7 hours during storm

By The Associated Press
A statue of Peyton Manning by Ryan Feeney is dusted with snow outside Lucas Oil Stadium after an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are home after spending seven hours waiting through a winter storm on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport. The National Weather Service reported heavy snow — between 2 and 5 inches — freezing drizzle and wind gusts of up to 40 mph in central Indiana. The Jaguars had hoped to get out of Indy before the worst of it Sunday evening, but their game against the Colts went to overtime and caused enough of a delay that players, coaches and staff got stuck. The Jaguars lost 26-23. Their charter flight finally was cleared to leave at 1 a.m. EST and landed in Jacksonville two hours later.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.