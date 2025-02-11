Jaguars president Mark Lamping is now under contract through the 2030 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars president Mark Lamping has signed an extension that puts him under contract through the 2030 season. Owner Shad Khan announced the move and essentially guaranteed Lamping will run the business side of the franchise beyond the completion of Jacksonville’s $1.4 billion stadium renovation. Lamping played a key role in getting the overhaul approved. It’s the third major stadium build of Lamping’s career. He was front and center in the development of Busch Stadium in St. Louis and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. He’s been with the Jaguars since Khan bought the franchise in 2012.

