Jaguars narrow their general manager search to five first-timers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have narrowed their general manager search to five finalists, including current interim GM Ethan Waugh. The Jaguars will begin in-person interviews Wednesday. The decision is expected to land the franchise a first-time GM to pair with a first-time head coach (Liam Coen), a first-time offensive coordinator (Grant Udinski), a first-time defensive coordinator (Anthony Campanile) and a first-time executive vice president (Tony Boselli). The other finalists are Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, Los Angeles Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan and San Francisco 49ers director of scouting Josh Williams.

