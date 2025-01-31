Jaguars hire Green Bay assistant Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Green Bay assistant Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator on Thursday night, tasking him with turning around one of the worst units in franchise history.

The Jaguars (4-13) ranked 31st in yards allowed (389.9 a game) and 28th in points (25.6 a game) in 2024 under first-year defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Nielsen was fired along with coach Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Press Taylor and most of Pederson’s staff.

Jacksonville hired former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen to replace Pederson last week, and Coen tabbed Campanile as one of his first hires. Many would argue it’s his most important one considering how poorly Jacksonville’s defense has played in recent years.

“Anthony Campanile represents exactly what we want to be as a defensive unit and football team,” Coen said. “He brings an aggressive defensive mindset and a system that is adaptable to our players and allows them to play fast and physical.”

The Jaguars have ranked 20th or worse in total defense every year since 2018. They finished 24th, 22nd and 31st in three years under Pederson. And the unit came up short repeatedly in close games in 2024, finishing with a 3-10 record in one-score games.

It will be up to Campanile to get it right. Many believe he inherits enough talent for a quick flip, highlighted by linebacker Foye Oluokun, cornerback Tyson Campbell and defensive ends Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. The Jaguars also have the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft and more than $30 million in salary-cap space.

Campanile is entering his sixth NFL season and first as a defensive coordinator. He served as Green Bay’s linebackers coach/run game coordinator in 2024. The Packers allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards a game (99.4) under Campanile.

Prior to joining the Packers, Campanile spent four seasons (2020-23) as Miami’s linebackers coach. He also worked at the college level for Michigan (2019), Boston College (2016-18) and Rutgers (2012-15).

Jacksonville also interviewed former Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Los Angeles Rams assistant Aubrey Pleasant and Minnesota assistant Daronte Jones for the job.

