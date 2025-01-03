Jaguars, Colts try to salvage something from disappointing seasons

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in similar predicaments Sunday. Neither will be playing again after Week 18. Both expect major offseason shakeups. And everyone is playing for pride — and perhaps jobs next season. Indy remains hopeful starting quarterback Anthony Richardson can return from the back spasms that kept him out last week so they can get one more glimpse at the progress he’s made this season. Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. hopes to keep climbing the rookie receiving charts. And, of course, everyone wants to go out a winner.

