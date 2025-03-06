Jaguars center Mitch Morse announces his retirement after 10 seasons and nearly 100 wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse is retiring after 10 seasons and nearly a hundred wins. Most of those came with Kansas City and Buffalo. The 32-year-old Morse had one year remaining on a $10.5 million contract he signed a year ago in free agency. He would have counted $5.4 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap in 2025. The Chiefs drafted Morse in the second round in 2015. He spent four seasons in Kansas City and five in Buffalo before landing in Jacksonville. He said wanting to play again for one of his former coaches, Doug Pederson, was a main reason he signed with the Jaguars.

