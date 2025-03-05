Jaguars are releasing WR Christian Kirk after two injury-filled seasons, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing receiver Christian Kirk after two injury-filled seasons. A person familiar with negotiations says the move is expected to happen soon. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side has confirmed Kirk’s departure. Parting with Kirk will save the Jaguars $10.4 million against the salary cap in 2025. It will cost the team $13.6 million in dead money, though. Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency in 2022. He delivered 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns — all career highs — that season. But he’s missed 14 games since.

