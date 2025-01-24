Jaguars are interviewing Bucs OC Liam Coen for their head coaching job after all, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen for their head coaching job after all, the latest turn in a covert operation that included owner Shad Khan moving on from general manager Trent Baalke and Coen reversing course with the Buccaneers.

And the Jags could make Coen their coach soon, according to a person familiar with the search. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side has confirmed the ongoing meeting.

Khan fired Baalke on Wednesday and cleared a path for Coen to get to Jacksonville. Coen initially declined an in-person interview with the Jaguars because of Baalke, who has a less-than-ideal reputation in league circles and talked Khan into firing Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson following his third season with the Jags.

Coen instead agreed to a new contract with Tampa Bay that would have made him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coordinators. But Coen never showed up to sign the deal Thursday and somewhat secretly traveled to Jacksonville to meet with Khan, interim general manager Ethan Waugh and others.

The Jaguars could hire him as early as Thursday night.

It quickly became clear Wednesday than Coen was Khan’s top choice, even amid other second interviews scheduled with former Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Khan said earlier this month that he wanted someone in charge who bring could bring some creativity to Jacksonville, saying “being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field.”

The 39-year-old Coen was the architect of one of Tampa Bay’s most productive offenses in its history in 2024. The Buccaneers ranked third in the NFL in yards (399.6 per game) and fourth in points (29.5), and pairing Coen with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in Jacksonville could have limitless possibilities.

Coen had less success during his first NFL season, in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams ranked last in the league in yards while playing half the season without quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp. Coen returned to the college ranks (Kentucky) following that year.

But he was so impressive this season with quarterback Baker Mayfield and rookie running back Bucky Irving that even some Bucs fans speculated about the team moving on from 61-year-old head coach Todd Bowles and handing the reins to Coen.

Instead, he’s on the verge of taking over in Jacksonville.

The next question: what would Khan’s coach/GM structure look like moving forward? Would Waugh stick around? Would Khan bring in an executive vice president?

Regardless, the Jaguars felt like they had one of the best jobs available — especially with Baalke out of the picture.

Jacksonville has a young quarterback (Lawrence) with upside, a budding star at receiver (Thomas), a few defensive building blocks (cornerback Tyson Campbell and pass rushers Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen), a relatively new practice facility, a $1.4 billion stadium renovation upcoming and a hands-off owner with deep pockets.

The Jags have the fifth overall draft pick in April and roughly $50 million in salary cap space for 2025, play in arguably the NFL’s weakest division (AFC South) and work in a state with plenty of sunshine and no income tax. They also went 3-10 in one-score games — an indication they could be a quick fix.

But Khan is committed to playing at least one home game annually in London — even though it may put the team at a competitive disadvantage — and will play home games in 2026 in front of a reduced capacity and play all of 2027 away from Jacksonville. The Jags also have several aging veterans on the roster.

