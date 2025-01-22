Jaguars and GM Trent Baalke agree to part ways amid coaching search chaos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — General manager Trent Baalke is out in Jacksonville after the Jaguars failed to land second interviews with three of their top coaching candidates.

Owner Shad Khan made the announcement Wednesday, hours after Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen withdrew his name for consideration for the Jaguars job and agreed to a new contract with the Buccaneers. Coen had been scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Wednesday.

“Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately,” Khan said in a statement. “Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons.”

Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager and will “continue the process of interviewing candidates to serve as our new head coach,” Khan said.

It had become clear that Baalke was impeding Jacksonville’s coaching search, with Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn taking other jobs without a sit-down interview with the Jaguars. And Coen’s call may have forced Khan’s decision when the OC canceled a visit to Jacksonville and chose to keep his current job in Tampa Bay.

Jacksonville had narrowed its search to Coen, Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Graham and Saleh are scheduled for in-person interviews on Thursday and Friday.

Khan insisted after firing Doug Pederson earlier this month that he didn’t believe Baalke’s retention as GM would affect the coaching search. But it hasn’t played out that way.

The 60-year-old Baalke has developed a less-than-spotless reputation around the league, and three of the five coaches he’s hired in San Francisco and Jacksonville have had one-and-done tenures. His draft picks have been spotty, at best, and last year’s free-agent class turned out to be one of the worst in franchise history.

Jacksonville still could double back on Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Under NFL rules, the earliest they can interview again is next week because their teams are in conference title games.

Nonetheless, the Jaguars (4-13) will move forward with three fewer candidates in play. The question now is how much more attractive does the job become without Baalke in the mix.

They have a young quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) with upside, a budding star at receiver (Brian Thomas Jr.), a few defensive building blocks (cornerback Tyson Campbell and pass rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker), a relatively new practice facility, a $1.4 billion stadium renovation upcoming and a hands-off owner with deep pockets.

They have the fifth overall draft pick in April and roughly $50 million in salary cap space for 2025, play in arguably the NFL’s weakest division (AFC South) and work in a state with plenty of sunshine and no income tax. They also went 3-10 in one-score games — an indication they could be a quick fix.

But Khan is committed to playing at least one home game annually in London — even though it may put the team at a competitive disadvantage — and will play home games in 2026 in front of a reduced capacity and play all of 2027 away from Jacksonville.

