Jags expect inexperienced staff, including 34-year-old GM James Gladstone, to ‘grow into it’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has no concerns about the experience — or inexperience, really — of his leadership team. Khan hired a first-time head coach in 39-year-old Liam Coen, a first-time general manager in 34-year-old James Gladstone, and a first-time executive vice president in 52-year-old Tony Boselli in the past month. Adding to the team’s youth movement, Coen brought in two first-time coordinators: 29-year-old Grant Udinski on offense and 42-year-old Anthony Campanile on defense. It could be a gamble. But Khan is counting on it leading to a brighter future. He says “we’re all aware that they’re new” and adds that there’s “potential to really grow into it.”

