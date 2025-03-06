Jags continue makeover by cutting tight end Evan Engram and returner Devin Duvernay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram and returner/receiver Devin Duvernay. The moves are part of an offensive makeover under new coach Liam Coen.They also are dumping journeyman cornerback Ronald Darby, who is coming off arguably the worst season in his 10-year professional career. The Jaguars notified all three players of the pending cuts Thursday, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves won’t be official until the new league year begins next week.

