Jae’Lyn Withers has helped North Carolina regroup. Next comes Round 2 with No. 2 Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jae’Lyn Withers has helped North Carolina regroup with a six-game winning streak entering the latest rivalry game with No. 2 Duke. The fifth-year forward has returned to a starting role and more minutes during the winning streak. He’s averaging 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting nearly 57% from behind the arc during the run. The 6-foot-9 Withers started the first seven games of the year before seeing his minutes dwindle as UNC tinkered with small-ball lineups. He said he focused on improving his skillset to be ready if he got another chance. He’s thrived ever since.

