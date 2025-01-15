Jaeden Zackery scores 21 points, helps Clemson pull away early to beat Georgia Tech 70-59

ATLANTA (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points and Clemson beat Georgia Tech 70-59. Zackery shot 7 of 12 from the floor and made three of the Tigers’ eight shots from long range. Ian Schieffelin added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Clemson. Chase Hunter scored 14 points and Viktor Lakhin had 10. Clemson (14-4, 6-1 ACC) has won six of the last eight in the series. Baye Ndongo scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech (8-10, 2-5).

