Jaden Schwartz has a hat trick in the Kraken’s 4-2 victory over the Kings

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a hat trick, Joey Daccord made 17 of his 28 saves in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.

Schwartz opened the scoring 28 seconds into the game and broke a 1-1 tie at 7:40. He completed the hat trick with an empty-netter in the third, his 16th goal of the season.

Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal for Seattle at 1:37 of the second.

Adrian Kempe and Jordan Spence scored for Los Angeles. Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

Takeaways

Kings: Los Angeles dropped to 25-13-2.

Kraken: Seattle won its 10th home to improve to 20-24-3.

Key moment

Warren Foegele intercepted a pass on a Seattle power play in third and broke down the left side untouched. Daccord read Foegele’s move and stopped the attempt to preserve the one-goal cushion.

Key stat

The Kraken blocked 22 shots.

Up next

Both teams are in action Monday. Los Angeles hosts Pittsburgh, and Seattle hosts Buffalo.

