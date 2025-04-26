Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker help Athletics beat White Sox 6-5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Wilson homered and drove in three runs, Brent Rooker had a go-ahead double in the seventh and Mason Miller gave up a two-run homer to Brooks Baldwin in the ninth before retiring the next three hitters to help the Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Friday night.

The Athletics, fresh off taking 2 of 3 from the Rangers to begin a six-game homestand, rallied from 1-0 and 3-1 deficits to even their record at 13-13. They have won three in a row to improve to 5-8 at Sutter Health Park — their temporary home.

The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Matt Thaiss drew a one-out walk off Athletics starter Luis Severino and scored after singles by Lenyn Sosa and Miguel Vargas.

The Athletics tied it in their half off Sean Burke (1-4) on a leadoff home run by Wilson — his third. Burke entered after opener Tyler Gilbert struck out two in a scoreless first.

Chicago grabbed a 3-1 lead in the sixth on two-out RBI doubles from Nick Maton and Thaiss.

The Athletics tied it in the bottom half on a two-run single by Wilson.

Rooker doubled in Max Schuemann and scored on a single by Tyler Soderstrom for a 5-3 lead.

JJ Bleday scored on a Nick Kurtz sacrifice fly for a three-run lead in the eighth.

Severino allowed three runs on six hits in six innings with seven strikeouts. Justin Sterner (1-0) retired four batters for the win and Miller got his eighth save.

Burke yielded four runs — three earned — on five hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Miller retired Miguel Vargas and pinch-hitter Edgar Quero on fly balls before striking out Luis Robert Jr. swinging to end it.

Key stat

All 11 runs were scored from the fifth inning on.

Up next

RHP Jonathan Cannon (0-3, 4.81) starts for the White Sox on Saturday against LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 5.64).

