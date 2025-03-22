Jacob Bridgeman leads Valspar. Hovland goes in search of his swing and finds himself in contention

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Viktor Hovland is searching for his swing and found himself in contention Friday at the Valspar Championship, where Jacob Bridgeman has a one-shot lead and a host of others were right behind going into the weekend at Innisbrook.

Bridgeman was among several players atop the leaderboard on an unseasonably chilly day until the Copperhead course bit back at some point. He had a two-shot lead until missing a par putt from 4 feet on the 18th hole. That gave him a 2-under 69.

Bridgeman was at 6-under 136.

Hovland (67), Byeong Hun An (67) and Ryo Hisatsune (66) were one shot back, with a large group at 4-under 138 that included Shane Lowry and Xander Schauffele, who extended without stress his consecutive streak to 60.

The surprise was Hovland, which in itself is a surprise considering he won the FedEx Cup two years ago and despite some swing issues still ended last year at No. 8 in the world.

Hovland cares about the “how” more than the “how many” in golf, and the Norwegian star is willing to search for answers how no matter his scores. The latest search has been most frustrating, evident by the revolving door of coaches.

He has gone back a second time to Grant Waite. He will be in the final group Saturday. How far along he is in the process is a mystery even to him.

“I still don’t exactly know where the ball’s going to start and curve and all that stuff,” Hovland said. “But if you’re hitting solid shots, that’s a good start, especially out here when the wind is starting to blow. … Still doesn’t feel quite that great, but at least it’s improvement.”

He shot 80 in the opening round of The Players Championship, so there’s that.

This is the first time Hovland has made a 36-hole cut since the Scottish Open last July. Other tournaments were signature events or FedEx Cup playoff events that have no cut. He has played well at times, such as his runner-up finish in the playoff opener last year.

He wants to see good shots and then good results. He’ll get the occasional good result, and the search continues.

“You just wake up every day and you stand over the ball, and you just expect the ball to start in that direction and go that direction and end up somewhere close to the hole,” Hovland said. “Then it starts to not do that, it’s pretty frustrating. You start thinking things you’ve never thought before.”

In front of him at Innisbrook is an opportunity, along with plenty of company.

Lowry had a torrid start in cold weather with six birdies on the back nine for a 67, only to finish with seven pars and two bogeys for a 69. Even so, he was two behind along with Schauffele, Kevin Velo (70) and Jeremy Paul of Germany (69).

“I played that nine holes pretty flawlessly. Didn’t really miss many shots,” Lowry said. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t as good on the other nine. But I think 4-under on a day like today, if you had given me that in the locker room this morning I would have taken it.”

Schauffele has made the cut on the number the last two weeks, his first competition in two months because of a rib injury. He also has shot rounds of 81 and 77 since his return, making his realize the return was a lot harder than he imagined.

More than making the cut, his hopes for Innisbrook was to be “in touch” with the lead. That he is, only two behind and a chance to feel a little weekend pressure for the first time in months.

“This is one of those places where it can get away from you quick or you can kind of hang in there and your name will be up there on Sunday late in the day,” Schauffele said. “So I’m just trying to play golf.”

There was plenty of drama on the cut line, which fell at 2-over 144. Among those barely making it was Adam Scott, who birdied two of his last three holes to make it on the number.

Then again, Scott and 12 other players would have missed the cut if not for Neal Shipley. He needed par on the 18th hole in the last group for the cut to stay at 1 over. Shipley found a bunker off the tee and missed a 15-footer for par.

The difference between last place and Bridgeman was only eight shots.

