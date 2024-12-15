Jackson throws 5 TD passes and Ravens send Giants to franchise record-tying 9th straight loss, 35-14

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was miffed after losing a fumble at the Giants 12-yard line on the second play from scrimmage, and the Baltimore Ravens’ superstar quarterback took it out on New York the rest of the day.

Jackson tied his career high by throwing five touchdown passes in a near-perfect performance that led the Ravens to a 35-14 victory on Sunday and sent the Giants and embattled co-owner John Mara to a franchise-record tying ninth straight loss.

“I started out slow with that turnover. I was hot about that,” said Jackson, who had more TD passes than incompletions (four) in his 100th career game. “I was ticked off. I just had to lock in and play Ravens football and that’s what we did.”

Jackson hit Rashod Bateman on scoring passes of 49 and 20 yards after finding tight end Mark Andrews on a 13-yarder for the opening score. He also connected with Devontez Walker for a 21-yard TD and running back Justice Hill on a 27-yard catch-and-run that capped a 97-yard drive.

“All around he had a great game,” coach John Harbaugh said after Baltimore (9-5) excelled coming off a bye and moved closer to a playoff berth. “He’s been locked in all season, all week. He’s on the guys in meetings, walk-throughs, everything. He’s keeping it about football and getting the football right.”

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) is congratulated by quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after catching a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger

Jackson finished 21 of 25 for 290 yards and had a quarterback rating of 154.6, just short of the NFL maximum of 158.3. It was the 27-year-old’s sixth game with five TD passes in his seven seasons and his second this year, having done it against Tampa Bay on Oct. 21. He has thrown for 34 TDs this season.

“It’s kind of crazy how he can get through his reads, make his line better, it’s everything,” Baltimore inside linebacker Roquan Smith said after the Ravens gained 445 yards, taking pressure off Smith and the defense. “What the guy is doing is truly special.”

Andrews’ TD catch late in the first quarter gave the tight end a franchise-record 48 career touchdowns, breaking a tie with running back Jamal Lewis.

The Giants (2-12) are getting little right in their 100th season. They are winless in eight games at MetLife Stadium, putting more pressure on coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. The nine-game skid is the third in franchise history, with the last one in 2019.

“I mean these guys are doing everything they can do,” Daboll said. “Ran into a good football team with a lot of good football players, and they played well, and we didn’t play well.”

Devin Singletary scored on a 2-yard run for the Giants late in the second quarter and rookie Malik Nabers caught a 23-yard TD from Tim Boyle in garbage time. Boyle replaced Tommy DeVito (concussion) late in the first half.

Boyle finished 12 of 24 for 123 yards and an interception. DeVito was 10 of 13 for 68 yards. Drew Lock, who started the last two games, was out with a heel injury. Nabers had 10 catches for 82 yards.

“It doesn’t feel good to lose,” tackle Evan Neal said. “I just want to get a win at this point. But all you can do is just get back to the chopping block and work.”

Mara received another aerial message trashing his woeful team before Sunday’s game.

A small plane circled MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before kickoff, trailing a banner that read: “Mr Mara Enough — We won’t stop until you fire everyone.”

It was the second straight week that a plane was hired to circle the stadium to complain about the Giants as they play out the string in their second straight losing season.

Mara was not available for comment after the game.

Injuries

Ravens: Harbaugh said his team came out in good shape as Baltimore began a stretch of three games in 11 days.

Giants: Besides DeVito, ILB Brian Burns (ankle) and linebacker Patrick Johnson (knee) left the game. Burns returned.

Up next

Ravens: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Giants: At Atlanta next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.