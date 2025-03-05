Jackson Shelstad score 17, Bittle adds 14 to help Oregon beat Indiana, win 6th in a row

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored eight of his 17 points in the final 90 seconds as Oregon closed on a 10-0 run and the Ducks beat Indiana 74-64 on Tuesday night for their sixth win in a row.

Nate Bittle finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four blocks for Oregon (22-8, 11-8 Big Ten). TJ Bamba added 13 points and Kwame Evans Jr. 10.

Trey Galloway led Indiana (18-11, 9-10) with 16 points. Oumar Ballo added 10 points and 12 rebounds, his 10th double-double this season and the 44th of his career.

Galloway hit a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to give Indiana a 64-63 lead but, with the shot clock winding down, Shelstad answered with a 3 from well beyond NBA range and the Ducks led the rest of the way. Bittle stole the ball, was fouled and hit both free throws with 57 seconds remaining and Shelstad hit 5 of 6 from the foul line from there to seal it.

Oregon shot 39% (24 of 61) from the field and hit 6 of 25 (24%) from behind the 3-point line but made 19 of the 21 from the free-throw line, where Indiana made just 3 of 7.

The Hoosiers had won each of their previous three matchups against Oregon with the most recent meeting coming on Dec. 28, 1978, when current Indiana coach Mike Woodson finished with 36 points and nine rebounds in a 68-60 win over the Ducks.

Indiana plays host to Ohio State on Saturday and Oregon travels to Washington on Sunday to close out the regular season.

