Jackson Shelstad leads No. 9 Oregon over Maryland 83-79

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 23 points to lead No. 9 Oregon over Maryland 83-79 on Sunday. Shelstad was 8 for 10 from the field and made all five of his 3-point attempts while grabbing five rebounds. Nate Bittle added 16 points and six rebounds for Oregon. Rodney Rice led Maryland with 19 points and Derik Queen scored 17. The Ducks bounced back from their 109-77 loss to No. 22 Illinois on Thursday night to secure their first home win in the Big Ten. The Ducks will likely tumble from the top 10 before heading on their first extended conference road trip next week.

