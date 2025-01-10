Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle help No. 15 Oregon beat Ohio State 73-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 24 points and made two free throws with seven seconds left as No. 15 Oregon rallied late to beat Ohio State 73-71 on Thursday night. Nate Bittle had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oregon (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten). Shelstad was fouled before making two free throws to give Oregon a one-point lead. Bruce Thornton had a decent look at a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but it was short and Bittle secured the rebound.

