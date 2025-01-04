Jackson scores 27, Cadeau delivers in clutch for North Carolina in 74-73 win over Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Jackson scored a career-high 27 points, Elliot Cadeau scored North Carolina’s last six points in the final 22 seconds, and the Tar Heels edged Notre Dame 74-73. Cadeau hit a driving layup to get North Carolina within 71-70 with 22 seconds left, then Notre Dame’s Matt Allocco was fouled and made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining. Allocco fouled Cadeau on a made 3-pointer to set up the winning free throw. After Cadeau’s free throw and a North Carolina timeout, Burton was able to drive the lane and draw some slight contact but could not finish the layup. Cadeau, the only other UNC player in double figures, scored 10 points and had six assists. Burton led Notre Dame with 23 points.

