Jackson, Mair and Richardson score 14 each, No. 14 Duke women beat Boston College 86-59

BOSTON (AP) — Ashlon Jackson, Taina Mair and Reigan Richardson scored 14 points apiece to help No. 14 Duke beat Boston College 86-59. Oluchi Okananwa added 12 points and Toby Fournier 11 for Duke (11-3, 2-0 ACC). Jackson, Mair and Jadyn Donovan — who finished with 10 rebounds and six points — each had three of the Blue Devils’ 14 steals. Dontavia Waggoner led Boston College (10-6, 1-2) with 20 points. Richardson hit a jumper 21 seconds into the game that sparked a 12-4 opening run and Duke never trailed. The Eagles made 1 of 10 from the field and committed 15 turnovers — including eight Duke steals — in the second quarter. The Blue Devils reeled off the first 15 points and outscored Boston College 19-2 in the period.

