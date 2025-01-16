Jackson, Cadeau lead way as North Carolina defeats Cal 79-53

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ian Jackson scored 20 points, Elliot Cadeau added 15 and North Carolina defeated California 79-53. Five players scored for the Tar Heels in a 15-0 run that turned a nine-point lead into a 63-39 rout with a little under eight minutes remaining in the second half. Jackson scored seven points in the final five minutes and his layup with about two minutes to go gave the Tar Heels their biggest lead at 77-50. Backup guard Seth Trimble had 12 points for North Carolina. Mady Sissoko scored 16 points and Joshua Ola-Joseph added 10 points off the bench for the Golden Bears.

