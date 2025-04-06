Jack McGlynn, Blake Gillingham help Dynamo to 1st win of season, 1-0 over LAFC

HOUSTON (AP) — Jack McGlynn scored his first goal of the season and Blake Gillingham had his first shutout in MLS on Saturday night to help Houston beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 for the Dynamo’s first win of the season.

McGlynn scored in the 58th minute to give the Dynamo their first lead since early in the second half of Houston’s season-opening 2-1 loss to FC Dallas. The 21-year-old, in his first season with the club after spending his first four MLS seasons with the Philadelphia Union, tapped a pass to Griffin Dorsey near midfield. Dorsey slipped a pass between the legs of defender Artem Smolyakov down the right sideline back to McGlynn, who cut inside before blasting a low shot from nearly 25 yards out the slipped inside the post.

LAFC (3-4-0) has lost back-to-back games and four of its last five.

Blake Gillingham had finished with two saves, including an acrobatic one-hand parry of a header played by Eddie Segura in the 80th minute, for the Dynamo (1-4-2). The 22-year-old rookie made his MLS debut when he replaced the injured Jimmy Maurer in the 67th minute of a 0-0 tie with the Seattle Sounders on March 23 and got his first career start on March 30, a 3-1 loss to the Portland Timbers.

Houston finished with 59% possession but was outshot by LAFC, 12-11.

