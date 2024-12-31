Jack Hartman, Wayne Estes among 8 chosen for National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Longtime coach Jack Hartman and Utah State star Wayne Estes, who was tragically killed while trying to provide help at the site of an auto accident after his final game, are among eight coaches and players who will be posthumously inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame revealed its latest class Tuesday. The date of the induction ceremony has not been announced. The other members include Dave Meyers of UCLA, Sihugo Green of Duquesne, Lennie Rosenbluth of North Carolina, Sam Lacey of New Mexico State, John Rudometkin of Southern California and Tom Stith of St. Bonaventure.

