Jack Grealish impresses for Man City in front of new England coach Thomas Tuchel

PARIS (AP) — With Thomas Tuchel watching from the stands Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish made a good impression on England’s new coach. Even though Grealish ended up on the losing side in a 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League he made an impact from the bench. Grealish thumped in from close range in the 50th minute and then helped create the second goal for Erling Haaland. Perhaps Grealish had a point to prove. He was left out of the European Championship squad last year by former coach Gareth Southgate, a decision which surprised some observers. He has a fresh chance now.

