Jack Flaherty returns to Tigers, agreeing to $35 million, 2-year deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that pitcher Jack Flaherty is returning to the Detroit Tigers, agreeing Sunday to a $35 million, two-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Flaherty can opt out after the 2025 season and become a free agent again. If he opts out, he will have received $25 million in signing bonus and salary. A 29-year-old right-hander, Flaherty was 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA in 28 starts last year for Detroit and his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the trade deadline.

