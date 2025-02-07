Jack Flaherty and Detroit Tigers finalize $35 million, 2-year contract

DETROIT (AP) — Pitcher Jack Flaherty has finalized a $35 million, two-year contract to return to the Detroit Tigers. Flaherty gets a $5 million signing bonus payable on Feb. 11 pending confirmation of terms between Major League Baseball and the players’ association, and a $20 million salary this year. His deal includes a $10 million salary for 2026 that would escalate to $20 million if he makes 15 or more starts this season. Flaherty can opt out of the deal after this year’s World Series to become a free agent again. He would get a one-time assignment bonus of $500,000 if traded.

