Jack Draper beats Holger Rune at Indian Wells for a first Masters 1000 title and a top-10 debut

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Jack Draper has overwhelmed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 in a little more than an hour in the final of the BNP Paribas Open to claim his first Masters 1000 title and earn his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings. Draper is a 23-year-old from Britain who was seeded 13th at the hard-court tournament in the California desert. He built up a 21-7 advantage in winners against Rune while also making fewer unforced errors Sunday. Draper’s left-handed serve was particularly important: He hit 10 aces, won 21 of his 23 first-serve points and never allowed Rune to earn a single break point.

