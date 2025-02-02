Jack Bech shines in Senior Bowl a month after brother’s death in New Orleans truck attack

By The Associated Press
American team wide receiver Jack Bech (7), of TCU, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning touchdown over the National team during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Former TCU receiver Jack Bech caught the winning touchdown pass and was named MVP of the Senior Bowl on Saturday, a month after his older brother was among 14 killed in the deadly pickup truck attack in New Orleans. Bech caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan to give the American Team a 22-19 win over the National Team. Martin “Tiger” Bech was among those killed when the driver of a pickup sped down Bourbon Street when it was packed with holiday revelers early on New Year’s Day. The older Bech played at Princeton, and his brother wore his No. 7 in his honor at the Senior Bowl.

