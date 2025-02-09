Ja Morant’s father ejected near the end of the Grizzlies’ loss to the Thunder

By CLAY BAILEY The Associated Press
FILE - Tee Morant, left, father of NBA player Ja Morant, and Mike Miller, right, walk along the sideline in the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Memphis Grizzlies, Dec. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brandon Dill]

Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, was asked to leave the building in the closing minutes of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 125-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. He was asked to leave because of disrespectful comments directed at the officiating crew. Crew chief Josh Tiven said he was aware the man being ejected was Ja Morant’s father. Tee Morant was sitting in a courtside seat when security escorted him from the floor with 2:10 left.

