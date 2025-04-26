Ja Morant ruled out of Grizzlies’ game against the Thunder in NBA playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant will not play in Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday while still dealing with a hip contusion from Game 3.

Interim coach Tuomas Iisalo confirmed Morant’s absence during his pregame availability less than two hours before the game. Iisalo did say Morant had avoided serious injury.

Morant was listed as doubtful since the initial injury report Friday afternoon. Memphis will try to avoid being swept in the Western Conference first round without one of its biggest offensive weapons.

Morant was on a fast break with teammate Scotty Pippen late in the second quarter when he jumped and was struck at the feet by a stumbling Luguentz Dort. The contact led to Morant hitting the court without breaking his fall.

The play was reviewed but deemed a common foul on Dort. Morant started to limp to the locker room, but came back to shoot the free throws — in case he could return to the game — missing both. That left the Grizzlies with a 67-40 lead, an advantage that had reached 29 points moments earlier.

Morant did not return, the Grizzlies were outscored 63-31 in the second half, completing the second-biggest collapse in NBA playoff history.

