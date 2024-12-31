Ja Morant has a sprained right shoulder and is considered week to week, Grizzlies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant has a sprained right shoulder and will be considered week to week, the Memphis Grizzlies said Monday. Morant was hurt Friday when he crashed into a hard screen set by Daniel Theis during the third quarter of the Grizzlies’ 132-124 victory in New Orleans. He kept his right arm hanging below his injured shoulder when he later returned to the bench area. The Grizzlies said Monday that Morant was diagnosed with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain and that further updates will be provided as appropriate. Morant was limited to nine games last season with a torn labrum in the same shoulder.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.