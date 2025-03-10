Ja Morant goes sky-high for a big dunk only to clank the ball off the back rim

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ja Morant took to the air and pulled the ball back in his right hand ready to throw down a massive dunk during the third quarter. The ball clanked off the back of the rim Sunday night. Morant fell to the floor. So much for not dunking to avoid injuries. Morant also knows exactly what went wrong against the New Orleans Pelicans with Trey Murphy III getting in his way with 6:12 left in the third. Morant said he was going to a spot he could take off and dunk from easily. He said he had someone between him and the rim and he still has to finish. Morant called it another almost. Morant finished the Grizzlies’ 107-104 win with 32 points. He now has back-to-back games with at least 30 points for the first time this season.

