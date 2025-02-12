Izzo stays on brink of breaking Knight’s Big Ten wins record as Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been trying to downplay being on the brink of breaking Bob Knight’s record for Big Ten basketball wins. Perhaps he knew what was coming Tuesday night. Indiana beat the 11th-ranked Spartans 71-67, leaving Izzo with 353 conference victories to stay tied with Knight a little longer. Izzo will get his next shot Saturday night at Illinois. Former NFL coach Steve Mariucci surprised Izzo by showing up at the Breslin Center, sitting on the Spartans’ bench with his back facing Izzo as he walked to the sideline for warmups before Michigan State’s home game.

