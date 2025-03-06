Iyana Moore, Mikayla Blakes combine for 47 points as Vanderbilt beats No. 18 Tennessee women in SEC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points, Iyana Moore had 23 points and four 3-pointers, and Vanderbilt beat No. 18 Tennessee 84-76 on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Vanderbilt beat Tennessee twice in a single season for the first time in series history, including a 71-70 victory on Jan. 19 when Blakes made a putback with 0.8 seconds left.

Vanderbilt (22-9) will play No. 1 seed and fifth-ranked South Carolina on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Commodores lost the regular-season matchup 82-54 on Feb. 23.

Vanderbilt started the game on a 17-5 run and Tennessee answered with a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take the lead at 32-31.

Vanderbilt retook a double-digit lead midway through the third quarter — despite starter Khamil Pierre picking up her third foul — during an 13-0 run that Blakes capped with scoop shot in the lane to make it 56-42. Blakes scored nine points during the run.

Vanderbilt made its first four shots of the fourth quarter, with two apiece from Pierre and Blakes, for a 20-point lead at 71-51. The Commodores struggled down the stretch with seven turnovers and two missed field goals but made 7 of 8 free throws to keep the lead above six points.

Pierre finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds for Vanderbilt. Blakes recorded her 19th 20-point game of the season.

Ruby Whitehorn led Tennessee (22-9) with 14 points. Samara Spencer, Talaysia Cooper and Jewel Spear each scored 13 points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.