Ivy League makes conference history with three women’s NCAA Tournament bids

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
FILE - Harvard guard Harmoni Turner (14) drives to the basket against Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00) during the first half of the Ivy League championship NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Princeton, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

Women’s basketball has been on the rise in the Ivy League for a decade and now the conference can boast three teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first-time ever. Princeton got the run started when the Tigers were undefeated in 2015 heading into the NCAA Tournament. They won a first round game before falling to host Maryland in the second round. Now the Tigers have company as a conference record three teams are participating in March Madness. Harvard earned the automatic bid by knocking off Columbia in the conference tournament title game. The Lions earned an at-large bid for the second straight season.

