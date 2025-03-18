Ivy League makes conference history with three women’s NCAA Tournament bids

Women’s basketball has been on the rise in the Ivy League for a decade and now the conference can boast three teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first-time ever. Princeton got the run started when the Tigers were undefeated in 2015 heading into the NCAA Tournament. They won a first round game before falling to host Maryland in the second round. Now the Tigers have company as a conference record three teams are participating in March Madness. Harvard earned the automatic bid by knocking off Columbia in the conference tournament title game. The Lions earned an at-large bid for the second straight season.

