Ivan Juric hired as Southampton manager

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ivan Juric has been hired as the manager of Southampton. He’s been quickly challenged with the task of preserving Southampton’s place in the Premier League. Juric replaces Russell Martin, who was fired last week. The Saints are on the bottom of the table. Southampton says in a statement, “We remain focused on fighting for survival and believe this appointment will provide us with the grit and determination needed to improve results on the pitch.” The 49-year-old Juric has an 18-month contract. Most recently, he had a two-month spell in charge of Italian giant Roma.

