IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach following his dominant run at Division II West Liberty

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IU Indianapolis hired Ben Howlett away from Division II West Liberty (W.Va.) to take over the men’s basketball program, the school announced Monday.

Howlett replaces Paul Corsaro, who was fired May 13 for what the university said was his treatment of players during his only season with the Jaguars.

Howlett was 217-37 at West Liberty with eight straight Mountain East Conference regular-season titles and eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances. His 2023 team reached the Division II championship game.

West Liberty averaged 100.2 points per game last season and finished 30-5.

IU Indy was 10-24 overall and 6-14 in the Horizon League last season.

